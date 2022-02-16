IWF Chief Calls For 'immediate' UN Intervention For Safety Of Minorities In Pakistan

In the wake of rising atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, Indian World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhok wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, seeking immediate intervention. According to the letter shared by ANI, Chandhok noted “alarming reports” of “heinous crimes” received from Pakistan. He stated that irrespective of several appeals and complaints, the local authorities and the government of Pakistan has “failed” to take any preventive measure or responsive action.

Instead, according to Chandhok, the Pakistan administration has played an instrumental role in “protecting and shielding” all those accused involved in heinous crimes against minorities living there. The IWF President said the Pakistan government has been successful in “misleading” the international community, however, he added that due to the emergence of strong social media, the facts and ground reality can’t be ignored or hidden.

“At various occasions, many including international organisations have appealed and demanded to Government of Pakistan for handling over the Hindu Temples and Gurdwaras and estate to the exclusive control and administration of minorities living there but on contrary, the administration there has failed to act and protect the sanctity of same,” Puneet Singh Chandhok wrote.

Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandhok writes to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres & "...seek immediate intervention for

Pakistan 'safe heaven' for terrorists

Further, Chandhok said that the Pakistan government through its various agencies including its Inter States Intelligence (ISI) and other organisations repeatedly have purported and funded activities including militant insurgency and unlawful activities to sabotage peace and communal harmony in India. He stated that it is an open fact that Kashmiri, Khalistani terrorists and underworld syndicate including Dawood Ibrahim have been provided safe heaven there and operate from the Islamic nation. “This matter of great concern for the international community considering the heinous activities taking place,” the IWF chief said.

“The UN is fully empowered to act upon these and considering the same, I request your good self to immediately investigate the ongoing atrocities on minorities living in Pakistan and may also to direct Government of Pakistan to ensure safety and well being of Hindu and Sikhs and other faiths living there including protection of their rights,” he added.

Chandhok concluded the letter saying that the Pakistan government must facilitate foolproof sanctity of historical shrines and estates located there and you may take any appropriate action as deemed fit including enforcing an international ban on Kashmiri and Khalistani terrorists and others.

