J&J Vaccine's Benefits Outweigh Risks, Conclude EU's Premium Drug Regulatory Agency EMA

The European Union’s drug regulatory agency on April 20 said that it found a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and extremely rare blood clots. The vaccine was reviewed by EMA's safety committee Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC). After the review, EMA concluded that that the benefits of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in preventing the COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.

Benefits of vaccine outweigh its side effects

The European Medicine Agency decision comes after eight blood clot cases were reported after receiving the J&J vaccine in the United States. In a press briefing, EMA’s safety committee PRAC noted that the benefit of the vaccine remains positive but it has said that a warning about the rare combination should be added to product information for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the press release of EMA, a warning will be added to the vaccine's product information about the 'unusual blood clots with low platelets'.

Overall benefit-risk remains positive.

EMA in a press release said that the risk of having this side effect is very low, but people who receive the vaccine should be aware of symptoms. It further added that the healthcare professionals should help the affected people in their recovery. Sabine Straus, PRAC Chair advised the careful review of the cases. She further said that PRAC after the review concluded that these blood clotting disorders are very rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine Janssen.

“The COVID-19 vaccine Janssen has demonstrated in clinical trials and it is highly effective in preventing infections caused by COVID-19", she said in a tweet.

In its statement, the EMA said the cases it reviewed in recipients of the J&J shot were very similar to those seen in people who had gotten the AstraZeneca vaccine. Emer Cooke, the EMA’s executive director said that no unusual blood clot cases related to the J&J vaccine have been reported in Europe. He further said that the agency will further study the vaccine as the rollout of the vaccine begins.

Last week, the United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centres for Disease Control are determining the “potential significance” of the six cases reported of blood clots following the administration of the J&J vaccine. In a joint statement, the US FDA and CDC have already said that they “are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution”. US FDA took to their Twitter account to say that they are suggesting a pause in using the vaccine.

