Jacinda Ardern Rejects Suggestion She Met With Finnish PM Sarin Due To Similar Age, Gender

The first in person bilateral meeting between Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern held in Auckland on Wednesday morning. During the meeting, both the PMs reiterated how their respective countries shared similar values and reflected on ways to further boost the ties between New Zealand and Finland. However, the media was more interested in their gender and age. Many journalists speculated that the two leaders are meeting each other because they share a “similar demographic.”

Amidst all such speculations, the two Prime Ministers dismissed the speculations that their meeting happened because both the leaders are young female Prime Ministers. The Guardian, on Wednesday, reported that both Ardern and Marin touched upon this topic at a joint Press Conference held at Auckland’s Government House. Commenting on the speculations, the Finnish Prime Minister Marin said, “We’re meeting because we are prime ministers.”

Reminding people about the absurdity of the suggestion, Jacinda Ardern said, “I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama (Former Prime Minister of the US) and John Key (Former Prime Minister of New Zealand) if they met because they were of similar age.”

“We, of course, have a higher proportion of men in politics – it’s reality – because two women meet, it is not simply because of their gender,” the New Zealand Prime Minister said. Both leaders further expressed their commitment to stand for equality. Marin asserted that the two Prime Ministers wanted to stand together “over equality” and to make sure, “every woman and girl all across the world will have the same rights and the same opportunities as men”.

'Our countries are aligned on incredibly important issues': Ardern

Marin’s tour to New Zealand is not only her first official tour, but it is also marked as the first visit to the country made by a Finnish Prime Minister. The two leaders talked about the cordial relationship between New Zealand and Finland, expressing their interest to boost trade opportunities and tackle the issue of climate change. The New Zealand Prime Minister was in all praises about the “aligned interests” the two countries share.

Ardern said, “We share a strong commitment to democratic values as the basis for open, tolerant, resilient, equal societies, and to multilateralism and a rules-based order that has underpinned global peace and prosperity since 1945.” The two leaders also touched upon the Russia-Ukraine War. Prime Minister Ardern appreciated the Finnish Prime Minister’s “insightful perspective on war” since the conflict is "literally on Finland’s doorstep".