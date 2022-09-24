Jacinda Ardern Slams Putin For Possible Nuclear Attack On Ukraine; Calls For Ban On Nukes

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has used the podium of the United Nations to condemn Russia's call to use nuclear weapons in the war and said, "it should be banned before it devastates the world". While speaking at UN General Assembly in New York, Ardern, who has recently overcome the controversies over her dance, voiced to make urgent reforms in UNSC and demanded to snatch the veto power held by Security Council permanent member.

"Let us all be clear: Russia's war is illegal. It is immoral. It is a direct attack on the UN Charter and the international rules-based system and everything that this community should stand for," she said in a veiled attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Further, she stressed that the recent speech of President Putin clearly resembles his lies and his main intent behind escalating a brutal war against its neighbouring country. "What country who claims to be a liberator, threatens to annihilate the very civilians they claim to liberate?" she said. As per Ardern, the only way to save the world from catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons "is to ban it". "In New Zealand, we have never accepted the wisdom of mutually assured destruction. It takes one country to believe that their cause is nobler, their might stronger, and their people more willing to be sacrificed," said Ardern.

During her speech, the New Zealand President slammed those countries and the leaders who have landed support to Moscow and said, "None of us can stand on this platform and turn a blind eye to the fact that there are already leaders amongst us who believe this." She opined that the United Nations must intervene in Russia's call for nuclear destruction and urged the permanent members to use their veto power to secure international peace and security, "rather than the pursuit of national interest."

Jacinda Ardern dubbs "climate change" as the next pandemic

Besides, slamming Russia for its action, Ardern also raised severe concern over climate change and its catastrophic effects on human beings. She opined that the countries have seen the COVID-19 pandemic but the real pandemic is "climate change".

"When the crisis is upon us, we cannot and will not solve these issues on our own. The next pandemic will not be prevented by one country's efforts, but by all of ours. Climate action will only ever be as successful as the least committed country, as they pull down the ambition of the collective," she said.

Image: AP