Jacinda Ardern Surveys New Zealand Floods, Says 'reconnecting Traffic Is Priority'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, on June 1, took an aerial survey of the country’s flood-hit areas, expressing shock at the amount of obliteration caused by the heavy rainfalls. For the past three days, the Canterbury plains, located on the kiwi state’s south island, has been hit by a heavy downpour. Swollen rivers and continuous rainfall have swept away bridges and caused multiple landslides leading to a traffic blockade.

Terming it as a “once-in-a-100-year flood”, Ardern told media reporters that the administration's first priority was to get the transportation link reopened. However, she added that it was going to take some time before the assessment could be completed. As reported by Stuff, the time frame for reopening the Ashburton River bridge, which closed on early Monday, at SH1 is not yet known. She also talked about the damage caused to the farmers in the flood-hit region stressing that the "degree of impact" was still being determined.

"We could see just from the air a lot of broken trees, shingle all along properties that will need to be cleared, the kiwi leader said.

State of Emergency

Meanwhile, authorities have declared a state of emergency after some places received as much as 40 centimetres (16 inches) of rain over the weekend and into Monday. Forecasters warned of possible heavy rain through Monday evening before conditions improved. According to meteorologists, the amount of rain exceeded the entire rainfall till now in 2021 in some areas. The military has been deployed to evacuate the affected areas and has now rescued more than 50 people, including several overnight, as reported by the Associated Press.

The military, as per AP said, that one man was clinging to a tree near the town of Darfield when he ultimately jumped into floodwaters and tried to swim to the shelter but was swept away by the force of water. The helicopter scoured for half an hour before discovering the man and then placing him to safety. According to The Guardian, at least 300 homes were evacuated by the military as water levels rose in the nearby rivers in reportedly a “one-in-100-year deluge.” Highways, schools, and offices have been closed and New Zealand’s Defence Forces deployed helicopters to rescue some people stranded in floods in the Ashburton area.

What A Weekend.

Our sympathies go out to those affected in Canterbury. Shown are Sunday's 24hr rainfall totals from 77 MetService and ECAN rain gauges in the region. The AVERAGE amount recorded was 103mm in 24hr, and nearly a quarter saw >150mm https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^TA pic.twitter.com/M93wPn3HdQ — MetService (@MetService) May 30, 2021

All images: AP