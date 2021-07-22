Jacob Zuma Allowed 'compassionate Leave' From Prison To Attend Brother's Funeral

Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma on July 22 was granted ‘compassionate leave’ by the prison officials to attend the funeral of his brother Michael. As per reports, Jacob arrived at his late brother’s residence on Thursday under security escort to attend Michael’s funeral. The jailed ex-South African president’s brother died on Sunday after tackling an undisclosed illness for at least seven years and was also the spokesperson for the family during Jacob’s two terms in the office.

Since July 7, 79-year-old Jacob has been incarcerated at an Estcourt correctional facility when he started a 15-month contempt of court prison sentence imposed on him by the South African Supreme Court. He was jailed after he repeatedly rejected to return to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. As per reports, in a statement on Thursday morning, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Jacob has been granted permission to attend the funeral under section 44 (1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act.

The South African Provisions of the Act include the consideration of the activity that a prisoner wished to attend along with the time period for which the individual should be released. It also notes the security risks involved as the prisoner is required to be protected by the Department. As per PTI, Nxumalo said, “A sentenced offender who is granted permission to leave a correctional centre remains a sentenced offender even while temporarily outside. The permission granted to Mr Zuma is for July 22, 2021.”

“As a short-term, low-risk classified inmate, Mr Zuma’s application for compassionate leave was processed and approved following the correctional services prescripts,” Nxumalo said while adding that the former South African president did not have to wear the standard orange overalls of the Department while he was attending his brother’s funeral.

Crisis in South Africa after Zuma’s jailing

The violence rocked the country starting in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month as demonstrations kickstarted against the imprisonment of former South African president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. Pro-Zuma protests first flooded the streets after the 79-year-old handed himself to authorities on July 7 (local time) to start his 15-month sentence. Even though it all began as a small-scale blocking of roads in Zuma’s home area, the demonstrations gradually intensified and spread to Gauteng followed by criminals taking advantage of the chaos.

From chaotic stampedes to loot of electric appliances, food & liquor, horrific scenes have emerged from South Africa with the death toll rising to 276 even as the military struggle to quell the crisis concentrated in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. Most people died in the stampedes ad scores of people looted from retail centres, said KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala in a press briefing on July 13.

