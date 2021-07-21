Jacob Zuma's Long Running Corruption Trial Now Set To Resume On August 10, Says Judge

During a High Court hearing on Tuesday, July 20, former South African president Jacob Zuma's request for a delay in the trial was granted. The case is now set for August 10. Zuma allegedly took a payment from the local subsidiary of the French defence corporation Thales, which is a co-accused in the graft case, in order to keep the firm from being investigated in a case of irregularities in a USD 2-billion arms sale that was uncovered by a member of the South African Parliament. He is accused of taking bribes from Thales worth four million rand (USD 277,000).

Zuma has disputed the charges and is currently serving a 15-month term. After consistently refusing to testify at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, where multiple witnesses have implicated him in corruption, he was punished for contempt of court.

Zuma's trial was extended to August 10 by Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen on Tuesday to adjudicate the concerns addressed in his special plea. 'The trial has been rescheduled for August 10-13, 2021,' remarked Judge Koen. Zuma wished to have his trial postponed so he could testify in person rather than virtual, from the Estcourt prison where he is being held.

What led to the unrest?

The imprisonment of Jacob Zuma, the former South African president now entangled in a wide investigation into claims of bribery and corruption during his time, was the immediate cause of unrest on July 9 that lasted till July 17. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for refusing to participate in the trial procedures on multiple occasions.

Protests orchestrated by Zuma's followers turned into full-fledged rioting in townships across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, which government officials dubbed an "insurrection" (home to the major urban centres of Johannesburg and Durban, respectively). Roadblocks were erected along major highways, trucks were set on fire, and businesses, like schools and medical offices, were looted. Despite the army's presence, the turmoil caused more than $1 billion in damage and resulted in the deaths of dozens of people in stampedes and battles with police and vigilantes.

Zuma accuses Billy Downer of being 'prejudiced'

The 79-year-old leader also demanded that National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor Billy Downer recuse himself, claiming that he is prejudiced against him. The lawsuit has been in court for over a decade, and legal experts have previously stated that this is another attempt by Zuma to postpone the trial. In his ruling, Koen stated that when the case is reopened, the court will hear Zuma's special petition, but that it will be conducted online.

Because the country was still in Level 4 of its five-level Covid-19 lockdown, which prohibited travel and limited meeting numbers, Koen scheduled the plea filed by Zuma's counsel for a virtual hearing on Monday. Zuma's lawyers, on the other hand, argued that this was unjust because the former president had wished to present in person. On Monday, Zuma used a virtual link to follow the court proceedings from the Estcourt prison.

Court asks Zuma to submit a report on 'how a virtual trial would affect him'

Zuma, the NPA, and the Estcourt Correctional Services facility have now been asked to submit a maximum of two pages detailing how Zuma will be affected if the trial is conducted virtually. Mphumelelo Zikalala, a lawyer and commentator, said the judge had made a decision that would satisfy all parties involved. This, according to Zikalala, is to ensure that the communication facilities at Estcourt prison are fixed so that Zuma's legal representatives may communicate with him and get orders.

The attorneys for Zuma expressed Monday that they only met with him once as part of the preparation for the case and that there might be more concerns they want to raise that require access to the client. Because of the nature of the case that will be tried in August, Zikalala stated that Zuma and other witnesses will not be compelled to testify.

The charges have been reviewed by the court, according to Zikalala, and the technology might be utilised to provide justice to people in the shortest period feasible. Zikalala indicated that he believes it is a fairly balanced decision. He believes that at the end of the day, both sides have gained something from the process. Zuma's arrest earlier this month sparked nationwide rallies that quickly deteriorated into unprecedented levels of theft and destruction.