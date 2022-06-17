External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar on Thursday assessed bilateral trade and development in a meeting with his Brunei Darussalam counterpart Dato Haji Erywan. Speaking on the sidelines of the 12th session of the Ministerial-level Delhi Dialogue, the top diplomats of the countries also deliberated over cooperation in India-ASEAN (Association of South East Association Nations) and Commonwealth formats, the EAM wrote on Twitter. The leaders also reviewed investment prospects, energy, and space issues, Dr. Jaishankar added.

Good meeting with Dato Haji Erywan, FM-II of Brunei Darussalam on SAIFMM and Delhi Dialogue sidelines.



Assessed our bilateral cooperation positively and discussed trade, investment, energy and space issues.



Reviewed our cooperation in the India-ASEAN and Commonwealth formats. pic.twitter.com/h8P96fMXx0 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 16, 2022

Separately, EAM Jaishankar also met with the Special Representative of Thailand in Myanmar, Pornpimol Kanchanalak. They discussed the harrowing humanitarian, social, and political situation in Myanmar following the military coup, led by Aung Hlaing, in the country. "As its land neighbours, we exchanged perspectives on our concerns and assessment regarding Myanmar," Jaishankar mentioned on Twitter. Ever since the military took over Myanmar in February 2021, after deposing the ruling NLD government, thousands have been slaughtered in the country. The junta leadership has also continued its crackdown on activists and rights groups.

India, ASEAN can make 'real contribution' to the evolution of Indo-Pacific: EAM

Speaking at the Delhi Dialogue main event, Jaishankar noted the "global turbulence" amid war, pandemic, and potential threats on free trade corridors in South East Asia by aggressive countries. He said the subsequent global developments have left a more uncertain and complex internal outlook. He went on to add that India and ASEAN can make a "real contribution" to the evolution of the Indo-Pacific and even to the emergence of a new world order. "Developments in our own region have had implications of the turbulence the world is experiencing, whether we speak of Afghanistan or Myanmar," he said.

The EAM also reiterated calls for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region as well as relentless suffering for the people of Afghanistan. "From the Indian perspective, ASEAN lies at the center of the Indo-Pacific, geographically, culturally & strategically. ASEAN centrality is self-evident especially as its architecture has such wide coverage," said Jaishankar. He concluded by expressing "exasperating" concerns over the food, fertilizer, and fuel security given the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

India supports 'unified' ASEAN: Jaishankar

India and the ASEAN countries have agreed to work towards a "meaningful and substantive" comprehensive strategic partnership as they explored ways to navigate the implications of conflict in Ukraine on trade and regional security. Jaishankar said New Delhi fully supports a "strong, unified and prosperous" ASEAN. The leaders also resolved to expand cooperation in key sectors such as trade, connectivity, defence, vaccine production, and clean energy and agreed to review the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to ensure a more user-friendly, simple and trade facilitation.

India hosted the special meeting to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation ASEAN nations. It was attended by foreign ministers of Cambodia, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Myanmar while the Philippines, Thailand and Lao PDR sent representatives of their Foreign Ministers.

(Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)