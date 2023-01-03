Jaishankar Defends Calling Pakistan Epicenter Of Terrorism; 'Could Use Much Harsher Words'

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who has termed Pakistan the “epicenter of terrorism” has said that he could have used “harsher words” against the country.

In an interview with an Austria TV network, the minister made a stern stance against Pakistan and criticised Europe for not “condemning the practices that have been going on for multiple decades”. The remarks from Jaishankar came during his trip to Vienna, Austria. The Indian foreign minister is on a two-nation trip.

On Monday, when Jaishankar was asked about his stance on Pakistan in an interview with an Austrian Media outlet, ORF television, Jaishankar insisted that he can not be “untruthful” about the current situation between the two countries.

He said, “Because you are a diplomat, doesn’t mean you are untruthful. I could use much harsher words than epicenter, so believe me, considering what has been happening to us, I think epicenter is a very diplomatic word.” The Indian diplomat had made similar assertions during a joint press briefing held on Monday with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

According to ANI, during the briefing, Jaishankar asserted that the “impacts of cross-border terrorism cannot be limited within a region” especially when it comes to the different forms of international crimes.

In the briefing, without naming Pakistan he said, “since the epicenter (of terrorism) is so close to India, our experiences and insights are naturally valuable to others”.

In the Monday interview, the External Affairs Minister rationalised the reason behind the harsh words he used against Pakistan. Referencing the 2008 Mumbai attack, he said, “This (Pakistan) is a country which has attacked the city of Mumbai, which went after hotels, and foreign tourists, which every day sends terrorists across the border.”

Jaishankar on India’s permanent membership to UNSC

In the interview, Jaishankar also put forward the case of India’s permanent membership in the UNSC. Expressing the peculiarity of how one of the most populous countries in the world doesn't have a permanent seat as the United Nations Security Council, the External Affairs Minister said, “We have never used numbers in that manner, maybe other countries have. I would still say to a large extent it is a statistic, but you will have a situation where the world’s most populous country is not a member of the UNSC and what does it say about the state of the UN if that is the case.”

He also talked about the underrepresentation of developing nations in international organisations. He stated, “You have entire Africa and entire Latin America left out, developing countries are vastly underrepresented.”

When the Indian minister was also asked about when the much-needed reform will become a reality, Jaishankar acknowledged the complexities of the situation. He said, “I know the complexities of the process, it's a tough one I’ll be honest with you. But I don’t think because it's a tough one we should give up.” Jaishankar also reiterated that some of the current members who are enjoying the “benefits of the membership” are in “no hurry” to bring out reforms.