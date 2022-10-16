Jaishankar Denies Being ‘assertive’ About India's Foreign Policies: 'That's Really Not Me'

In the three years of Dr S Jaishankar as External Affairs Minister, India has not only cemented its position on the global level but has often shot down critics of the national policy. From tearing apart the West’s stance amid the Russia-Ukraine war to delivering hard truth to the US over America’s relationship with Pakistan, Jaishankar has reiterated India’s unvarying foreign policy without giving in to any pressure whatsoever. Recently, while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Cairo, Egypt, when asked about being assertive on India's foreign policy, the EAM asserted that "he does not think he is being assertive" on the global stage but the situation end up in a certain way that he was forced to express his views.

"I know sometimes, it tensed up in a certain way.. that's really not me. It is the context but as a country, we need to be clear in the projection of our interests. I would hope to do it most harmoniously as the situation would permit. But sometimes, you end up in a different way," he said.

"Situation leaves you with no choice"

Further, while answering questions of the Indian diaspora, he said that India is clear in the projection of its interest.

"As a country, it is important for us to be clear in the projection of our interests. What often happens is that you end up in such situations where others try to pressurise you or push you. In a sense, the situation leaves you with no choice but to express your views with a certain degree of forcefulness. I still believe, it is important to explain. That's my reason to negotiate with people," added the External Affairs Minister.

He maintained that at times, there is a lack of fairness in which one's (India's) position is portrayed and added it is his duty to not let the message pass. "If we do, it will not be doing justice to our work," he said. Meanwhile, when asked about how he manages to travel on a tight schedule while maintaining his health, he replied gently and said, "You end up sometimes doing this. I am sure I would feel tired if I had a chance to catch my breath but the pace of life keeps you going.. so far, that has not happened."

