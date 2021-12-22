Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Indo-Pacific With France's François Delattre

EAM S Jaishankar on Tuesday met French Secretary-General François Delattre, who is on an official visit to India from December 20-22. Delattre’s visit comes right after the Annual Defence Dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister for Armed Forces Florence Parly. The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France has already met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and now he is expected to meet other Indian officials as well.

Glad to receive French Secretary General François Delattre.



Good discussions on our bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific and global developments. pic.twitter.com/TqndIeHARB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 21, 2021

According to an MEA press release, Shringla had bilateral talks with Delattre on Tuesday. Both sides took stock of the bilateral relationship and discussed the potential for cooperation in sectors such as defence and security space cybersecurity and the digital economy, blue economy, education and people-to-people contacts, energy, health and climate change. Ambassadors of India and France also joined the talks.

“Reaffirming their shared commitment to a multipolar world and faith in multilateralism, the Foreign Secretary and the Secretary-General also held discussions on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the European Union in view of the forthcoming French Presidency, Indo-Pacific, UNSC, situation in Afghanistan, among others,” the press note said.

India-France relations

Further, according to the MEA, trade between India and France has witnessed a steady rise in the last decade reaching $10.75 billion in 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it is estimated that bilateral trade between the two countries in 2021 has reached $8.85 billion. Now, to tap the full potential of bilateral trade and economic relations, both nations reiterated their commitment to restarting negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

The MEA said that France has emerged as a major source of FDI for India with more than 1,000 French establishments already present in the country. France is also the 11th largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative investment of $9.86 billion from April 2000 to June 2021 which represents 1.80% of the total FDI inflows into India. There are around 200 subsidiaries of Indian businesses established in France, which employ more than 6,000 people, the MEA added.

(Image: Twitter)