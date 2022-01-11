Jaishankar Discusses India-ASEAN Relations, Myanmar Crisis With Cambodian FM Prak Sokhonn

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn and discussed India-ASEAN and the current situation in Myanmar. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that India will work closely with Cambodia, which last year took as the coming year’s chair of the 10-member regional bloc - ASEAN.

Spoke to DPM and FM Prak Sokhonn of Cambodia.



Discussed India ASEAN relations, Mekong-Ganga Cooperation and the situation in Myanmar. Will work closely with Cambodia in its capacity as ASEAN Chair. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 10, 2022

Cambodian PM’s trip to Myanmar

It is to mention that EAM’s conversation with Sokhonn assumes significance as PM of Cambodia Hun Sen visited Myanmar last week, the first foreign leader to visit the war-torn country since the army seized power almost a year ago. Sen’s meeting with Myanmar’s military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, triggered protests in Myanmar and criticism abroad. Opponents said that it legitimised the military takeover and broke the generals’ near-total diplomatic isolation.

However, while speaking to reporters on Saturday, Sakhonn defended Sen’s trip to Myanmar. He said that the talks between Sen and Myanmar’s junta leader achieved a “very good, positive” result with a progressive step forward on the implementation of peace efforts agreed to by the ASEAN. Sukhonn added that if there is anyone who opposes progressing these negotiations and the agreements, it is only those people who love war, those who do not want to see Myanmar return to stability and peace.

Meanwhile, ASEAN has sought to play a mediating role in Myanmar’s crisis given concerns over how it could affect regional peace and stability. Last year, the bloc reached a consensus on a five-point plan in a bid to try to help restore stability, however, Myanmar has made little effort to implement it. ASEAN's member countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand Vietnam and Myanmar, which was barred last year from attending the ASEAN meeting after the group’s special envoy was prevented from meeting political detainees.

(Image: AP/ANI)