External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar on Friday engaged in a bilateral meeting with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth during a visit to Kigali, Rwanda. Both leaders attending the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) hailed the thriving ties shared between India and Mauritius. "Always good to meet PM Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius. Provided an occasion to monitor steady growth of our relationship," Dr. Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

In response to an invitation of PM Narendra Modi, PM Jugnauth visited India in April. The eight-day trip was in view of bolstering economic and strategic ties, especially maritime security, Republic TV had earlier reported. PM Jugnauth had traveled to Gujarat and Varanasi apart from his engagements in New Delhi. "India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties bounds by shared history, culture and heritage," the Ministry of External Affairs had said. He had participated in the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit on April 20 along with PM Modi.

Jaishankar discusses defence relations in 'warm' meeting with Tanzanian FM

On the sidelines of the CHOGM, Rwanda 2022, Dr. Jaishankar also met with his Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulumulu. The leaders deliberated on enhancing defence and security relations between both nations. They also noted the manifold development of partnership with Tanzania that has "transformed many lives." In a Twitter post, EAM Jaishankar stated that both countries have significantly advanced in growth related to water, agriculture, and education.

This comes after India and Tanzania reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, during the second Foreign Office Consultations between both countries on June 16, the MEA said. The consultations were led by Puneet R Kundal, Joint Secretary (E&SA), Ministry of External Affairs, and on the Tanzanian side by Caesar C. Waitara, Director (Asia & Australasia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, included comprehensive talks on defence, investment, cultural and people-to-people ties. They also talked about the multilateral and regional issues including cooperation in the UN, East Africa Community (EAC), South African Development Cooperation (SADC), and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Notably, India and Tanzania have clocked $4.5 billion in bilateral trade in 2021-22, making Tanzania one of the biggest trade partners of New Delhi. India is one of the top investors in Tanzania, with at least 6 extended lines of Credit worth over USD 1.1 billion. Both sides also share vibrant and mutually beneficial institutional mechanisms.

