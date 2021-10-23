Last Updated:

Jaishankar, EVP Timmermans Hold 'good Discussion' On India-EU Ties, Afghan Situation

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Friday, 22 October met with the European Commission’s Executive-Vice President Frans Timmermans in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Friday, 22 October met with the European Commission’s Executive-Vice President Frans Timmermans in New Delhi. According to the Twitter update by the EAM, both officials exchanged views on Afghanistan and climate action changes. Jaishankar and Timmermans also indulged in a “good discussion” over the expansion of the India-EU partnership along with trade and investment, connectivity and Indo-pacific. 

The EAM said that meeting Timmermans is always a “pleasure”. Timmermans, in a separate tweet, thanked India for a “warm welcome and a good visit”, adding that he is looking forward to further enhancing the cooperation on several areas for a “sustainable” future for all.

Prior to the Timmermans-Jaishankar meet, the third India-EU Strategic Partnership Review took place in Brussels on 19 October where both sides exchanged views on best ways to combine forces in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, said the External Affairs Ministry in a statement. The official EAM release added, “Following the India-EU Leaders’ Meeting of 8th May 2021, which set a clear path for further deepening ties between India and the EU, the meeting allowed for a comprehensive review of the Strategic India-EU Partnership, guided by the India-EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025.”

The Ministry said, “The discussions focused notably on cooperation in addressing the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and contributing to the success of the upcoming Climate COP26.”

“India and the EU also discussed next steps to operationalise the decision of Indian and EU Leaders to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement and launch negotiations on a stand-alone investment protection agreement and on a separate agreement on geographical indications,” it added.

Jaishankar receives UK CDC, WTO Director-General

Apart from Timmermans, the EAM also held meetings with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 22 October as both leaders discussed the post-COVID-19 economic recovery. They also talked about ways to ensure a successful United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). The EAM also received UK CDS General Nicholas Carter, met with Director-General World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. He also welcomed UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to New Delhi and completed a comprehensive review of bilateral ties.  

