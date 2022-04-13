Jaishankar Hails US Help To Scale Vax Production During Second COVID-19 Wave In India

External Affairs Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar on Tuesday appreciated the help that the United States extended during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Addressing a student forum at Howard University in Washington, EAM Jaishankar stated that India could produce three vaccines as a "direct outcome of a relationship with the US." He also recalled the "enormously stressful" situation faced by countries during the second year of the pandemic.

"If there was a silver lining to it, it also showed what friendships and relationships across the world could do...We have three vaccines in India, that we're producing, which are a direct outcome of our relationship with the US," EAM Dr. S Jaishankar said.

Remembering the bottlenecks faced by India at the time of mass production of vaccines, Jaishankar said, "When everybody who could make vaccines was busy making vaccines, it became difficult to get the supply chains going." He added, "It would tend to get disproportionately sucked by some places." The EAM had then reached out to (US Secretary of State) Antony Blinken, who "went out of his way to move the American system and get things done." Further, large supplies of oxygen supplies, respirators and necessary drugs were also delivered from the US. "We had an enormous demand..., particularly during Delta (wave)...a lot of countries came forward but a country that really stood out there was the US," Jaishankar recalled.

US Dept of State Secy Antony Blinken tweeted about his interaction at Howard University with EAM Dr. S Jaishankar & Asst Secy, Educational & Cultural Affairs, Lee Satterfield; "These deep people-to-people ties are central to the strong link between our nations." pic.twitter.com/KsCbKMGPgx — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

The deliberations were held as a part of the US-India Higher Education Discussion at Howard University on Tuesday. It also came after the conclusion of the 4th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that ended on April 12. Jaishankar and US State Secretary Antony Blinken met with Indian students, scholars, and researchers who have worked/studied in the US.

It is to mention that the discussions were conducted at a time when US-India relations are stressed over New Delhi's response to US-led resolutions against Russia at the United Nations. In the past months, India on three occasions abstained from participating in the voting process on proposals that deplored Russian actions in Ukraine. Noting India's refusal to participate in a resolution calling for an emergency special session over the Russian war, US President Joe Biden had termed the move "somewhat shaky."

India concludes 2+2 Dialogue with the US

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar concluded the "productive and substantive" ministerial Dialogue with the US. He hailed the enhancing ties in the field of counter-terrorism and maritime security. The top diplomats Jaishankar and Blinken also deliberated on several issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the deteriorating Afghanistan situation, and challenges pertaining to the Indo-Pacific region. Formally announcing the conclusion of the ministerial meet, Jaishankar tweeted, "Concluded a productive and substantive 2+2 Ministerial Meeting. Discussed contemporary challenges and issues in an open and constructive manner. Resolved that our strategic partnership would continue to grow and play a greater role in shaping the direction of world affairs".

(Image: AP/PTI/Unsplash)