Jaishankar Holds 'good Meeting' With EU VP Josep Borrell; Discusses Russia-Ukraine War

While in Indonesia for G20 Foreign Minister's summit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said that the EU’s High Representative discussed the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the global situation. Both leaders “recognised” the progress in EU-India bilateral engagement such as the Free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations and they “agreed to remain in touch”.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar started Thursday in Bali with a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and spoke for an hour. Jaishankar and Wang focussed “on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation. Also spoke about other matters including students and flights”. Both “shared perspectives on the international situation and its impact on the G20 deliberations”.

G20 FMs to discuss food & security challenges caused by Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to outline India’s stand on food, energy security and global supply chains as G20 Foreign Ministers are set to meet on July 7 to 8 to discuss global challenges pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war. The upcoming G20 FMs’ meeting in Indonesia is likely to witness the participation of Chinese and Russian Foreign Ministers where diplomats would discuss the crisis budding war in Ukraine.

EAM Jaishankar is also expected to hold a range of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 nations, which is a group of the world’s leading economies. Notably, its members account for over 80% of the global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population of the planet. In its capacity as present G20 chair, Indonesia is conducting the meeting.

While confirming Jaishankar’s attendance at the upcoming meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that at the summit, “participating foreign ministers will deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges, including food and energy security”. MEA has noted that Jaishankar’s participation in the meeting will enhance India's engagement with the G20 member states.

The high-stakes G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting at a Bali resort this week would set the stage for the leaders’ summit in November. However, the meeting is expected to cause further divisions among the Group of 20 (G20) nations especially as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the meeting. All nations have starkly different opinions on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which is set to dominate the G20 agenda and also the first time when Blinken and Lavrov are set to be in the same rook since February.

Image: AP