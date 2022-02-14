Jaishankar holds 'productive discussions' with Philippines counterpart

Manila, Feb 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held "productive discussions" with his Philippines counterpart Teodoro L Locsin during which they covered a range of issues dealing with mutual national security and development aspirations.

Jaishankar’s three-day maiden visit to the Philippines comes over two weeks after the Southeast Asian country signed a USD 375 million deal with India to buy three batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile.

"Held productive discussions with FM @teddyboylocsin of Philippines. We are entering a new phase of our partnership. Its basis is the mutuality of national security and development aspirations. Our conversation covered a range of issues dealing with both,” Jaishankar tweeted.

"Expect to take forward a shared agenda through sustained engagement. Thank you @teddyboylocsin for a warm welcome and generous hospitality,” he said in another tweet after the wide-ranging talks.

The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines earlier said that the two leaders are expected to discuss the current robust ties between the Philippines and India as well as future directions of bilateral relations.

The two ministers will discuss health and security, as well as other regional and global matters of mutual interest, especially as countries continue to engage post-COVID, it said.

Earlier, Jaishankar was welcomed by Secretary Locsin upon his arrival at the Foreign Ministry for talks.

The minister later visited the Intramuros heritage site, also known as "The Walled City." It is one of the oldest districts in Manila and features Spanish-era landmarks and a shrine to national hero Jose Rizal.

"Interesting historical connection with Raja Matanda. Paid my respects to national hero Jose Rizal,” he said.

Ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the two ministers will review developments in bilateral relations since the meeting of the joint commission on bilateral cooperation that they co-chaired in the virtual format in November 2020.

The MEA said regional and international issues of mutual interest would also be discussed.

"The visit is expected to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with our key partners in the Indo-Pacific, Australia, and the Philippines, which is also a leading member of ASEAN," the MEA said.

Jaishankar arrived here from Australia where he attended the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting and also held separate bilateral talks with his Quad counterparts. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH

