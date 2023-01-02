Jaishankar Meets Austria's Top Leaders; Conveys Personal Greetings Of PM Modi To Chancellor Karl Nehammer

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with Austria's top leadership in his first diplomatic engagement in 2023 and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour, met Nehammer before attending the country's renowned New Year’s Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Thank Chancellor Karl Nehammer for receiving me today. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his insights on European Union policies and the Ukraine conflict. Discussed the Indo-Pacific and West Asia,” Jaishankar tweeted.

He said the two countries agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation. "Value Austria's support towards the improvement of India-EU ties,” the minister added.

He also held talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg.

"Delighted to see my good friend Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna. My first diplomatic engagement in 2023. Thank him for inviting us to join the traditional New Year’s concert in Vienna," Jaishankar tweeted.

This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

Schallenberg had visited India in March 2022.

Jaishankar also met Bulgaria's President Rumen Georgiev Radev and discussed bilateral cooperation.

"A good meeting in Vienna with President Rumen Georgiev Radev of Bulgaria. Discussed strengthening of our cooperation in the context of Make in India, near-shoring and building resilient supply chains,” he tweeted.

Later in the day, the minister interacted with the members of the Indian community here.

During his visit, Jaishankar will chair several of the important high-level bilateral meetings.