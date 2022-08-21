Jaishankar Meets Indian Community In Brazil's Sao Paulo; Recalls India's Glorious Journey

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his first leg of a three-nation visit, reached Brazil and met the Indian community in Sao Paulo on Saturday and shared the progress made in the last 75 years. During his visit to South American nations, he is scheduled to visit Paraguay and Argentina. Taking to the microblogging site, Jaishankar said, "Began my Latin American visit by meeting the Indian community in Sao Paulo. Shared with them the progress and optimism as India completes 75 years of Independence." Also, during his speech, the EAM thanked the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge between Brazil and India.

"India-Brazil ties are defined by good sentiment, great goodwill and increasing cooperation. Thank the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge," he added. In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar will call on the top leadership in all three countries. The timeline of his visit conveyed that the minister will inaugurate the premises of the newly opened Indian Embassy in Paraguay. Notably, the tour will be the first-ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to the country.

Jaishankar will review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships during his visit

In Brazil and Argentina, the EAM will co-chair the Joint Commission Meetings (JCM) with his counterparts. JCMs will review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships in diverse fields and discuss regional and global issues of common interests, according to the External Affairs Ministry. " EAM's visit to these 3 countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with our partners in Latin American countries (LAC), explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance," the press release said. Ahead of his visit, Jaishankar on Friday met with the Ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi. The Minister expressed gratitude to host the Ambassadors of LAC countries and was positive about the potential for growing cooperation between India and the South American and Caribbean countries. "So much potential for growing our cooperation. Encourage their efforts to realizing it fully. Thanked them for their perspectives and insights as I head to the region tonight," he added.Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter