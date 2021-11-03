Jaishankar Meets Kenyan Cabinet Secretary, Discusses COP26 And Commonwealth Issues

EAM S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 2 November, met Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Energy Monica Juma in Glasgow amid the high-profile COP26 climate summit. While taking to Twitter, Jaishankar stated that it was “great” to see Juma and discuss COP26 and commonwealth issues with her. He also added that there is always something new to learn from her.

Great to see Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Energy @_MonicaJuma. Discussed #COP26 and Commonwealth issues. Always something new to learn from her. pic.twitter.com/miDsFALsH0 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 2, 2021

It is to mention that the COP26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The summit, titles the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), was held on November 1-2. Heads of state/government of over 120 nations attended the summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Before meeting Juma, Jaishankar also met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Glasgow on Tuesday. During the meeting, both the leaders 'exchanged notes' on the COP26 developments. Jaishankar informed that the regular discussion between them will keep the 'momentum of the Roadmap 2030 strong'.

PM Modi at COP26 Climate Summit

Meanwhile, during the summit, PM Modi highlighted how commitments made at climate summits of Paris and Glasgow are not seen through, asserted Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Speaking about PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Glasgow, Shringla termed these commitments as routine announcements that countries make and don't monitor carefully. He, however, stated that India intends to keep its climate targets. Shringla said that India voluntarily and unilaterally enhanced its self-declared commitments in terms of renewable energy at COP26.

During his COP26 address, PM Modi discussed the need to shift from fossil fuels to solar-based technologies. He remarked that the energy from the Sun was not only clean but also sustainable. The Prime Minister has therefore asserted the need to have the 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' formula- a worldwide grid that would be able to transmit clean energy anywhere and anytime. In a big announcement, PM Modi assured that India will achieve the target of 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2070. Apart from this, the Prime Minister held several meetings on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit.

