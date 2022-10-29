EAM Jaishankar Meets UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly, Discusses Progress Of 'Roadmap 2030'

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Saturday met UK's newly appointed Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in the British prime minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet. The two discussed Inda-UK Roadmap for 2030, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Cleverly arrived in India on October 28 on his first official trip to meet Indian counterparts and to discuss the strengthening of the UK-India bilateral partnership. "Fantastic to be in India," the UK Foreign Secretary tweeted as he landed in New Delhi. He also made remarks at the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting held at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

As India's External Affairs Minister held a dialogue with his British counterpart, he wrote on Twitter: "Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific."

Deepening UK-India partnership

UK and India's Foreign ministers have been negotiating the landmark commitment to boost cooperation between the UK and India over the next decade under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "Looking forward to deepening partnership as we work towards our 2030 Roadmap, building our trade links and strengthening security," UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also tweeted, shortly after landing in New Delhi. 2030 vision was laid for revitalized and dynamic connections between the people of India and the UK, re-energize trade, investment, and technological collaboration between the two countries.

The Roadmap involves strengthening the cooperation between UK and India for the next ten years covering all aspects of the multi-faceted relations between the two nations. It includes launching the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) for negotiating a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. The FTA addresses the market access issues between the UK and India, boosts exports, and strengthens the trade partnership across a comprehensive range of areas in both the UK and India. The framework strengthens cooperation under the Economic and Financial Dialogue, which will be held on an annual basis, to realize the potential for increased financial services trade between our two countries.

