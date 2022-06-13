Jaishankar Praises Vande Bharat Mission, Says 'good To Hear Appreciation From Evacuees'

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commended the country's foreign policy on Sunday and said it was "good to hear appreciation for Vande Bharat Mission" as well as addressed how the "world perceives India". Jaishankar was speaking at an event organised in Vishakapatnam to celebrate the eight-year anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's central administration. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Glad to be in Visakhapatnam. Interacted with a wide cross-section of how the world perceives India. Thank you team @BJP4Andhra for organizing." -

Speaking about India's ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, which is the largest evacuation operation to bring back Indian residents stuck overseas amidst coronavirus-induced travel restrictions, Jaishankar remarked, “Good to hear the appreciation of a Vande Bharat evacuee from Wuhan." Vande Bharat Mission is considered to be the greatest operation to repatriate Indian residents since the early 1990s when 177,000 people were evacuated from the Gulf area when conflicts between Iraq and Kuwait broke out during the first Gulf War.

EAM Jaishankar also welcomed a local civil service ranker who wished to work in the Foreign Service.

EAM attended Intellectual Meet in Visakhapatnam

On June 12, the External Affairs Minister addressed the media during an Intellectual Meet in Visakhapatnam, where he highlighted the necessity of strengthening East Indian ports for a brighter future and improved connectivity. Jaishankar also spoke about India-China confrontation, stating that the world can see who is attempting to destabilise relations between the two countries.

During the press conference, the EAM further noted, "I hope the government won't change in the future. It won't change I'm sure about that...A lot of our ports were on the east. We would like to see eastern India develop more,” as per media reports.

PM Modi celebrated 8 years of BJP in central administration

Apart from Jaishankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commemorated BJP's eighth year in government by emphasising the importance of helping young people to realise their aspirations and reach their full potential. PM Modi wrote in a tweet, “India's youth is full of energy and remarkable tenacity. Here's a thread on how the government is strengthening our Yuva Shakti to prepare them for their crucial role in building the #AatmaNirbharBharat of our dreams.”

In the thread, he highlighted numerous government accomplishments related to youth empowerment, including National Education Policy 2020, one new IIT & IIM opened every year since 2014, an 80% rise in medical seats, one new university every week since 2014, 100 unicorns formed, 1.34 crore youth trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, two new colleges every day since 2014, 1,000 Khelo India Centres being established, and the best ever Olympic haul - 7 medals and in Paralympics.

