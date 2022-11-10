Jaishankar Receives Call From Maldives Counterpart After Fire Kills 10 Including 9 Indians

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday received a call from his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid conveying condolences over the death of a number of Indians in the capital Male due to a major fire incident.

A full investigation has been ordered into the incident in which at least 10 people, including nine Indians, were killed, Shahid informed Jaishankar.

"Received a call from FM @abdulla_shahid expressing condolences and assuring full support. High Commission is closely working with Maldivian authorities on this matter," Jaishankar tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Deeply grieved by the tragic loss of lives in a fire incident in Male today. Full details regarding Indians being ascertained by the High Commission who are contacting affected families."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian high commission in Male is extending all possible assistance to the affected Indians and their families.

"Our high commission there has clarified that local authorities have indicated that at least 10 bodies have been found. Local authorities are engaged in identifying the bodies," Bagchi said.

During the weekly media briefing, he said that the high commission is in close touch with the Maldivian authorities at various levels. "Our high commission is extending all possible assistance to the affected Indians and their families. They have also opened a helpline," Bagchi said.

"It is a very unfortunate development. Till such time we are able to identify the bodies as Indian citizens, I would not like to comment or confirm how many have passed away," he said.

Ten people were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building. Maldives National Defence Force Fire and Rescue Service said that the blaze occurred in a building where a large number of Indian, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan migrant workers lived.