Jaishankar Set To Visit Egypt For 1st Time As EAM; Bilateral Trade & Investment On Focus

EAM S Jaishankar will be visiting Egypt to promote India-Egypt ties. His two day trip to Egypt will begin from Saturday, October 15. During his trip, he will be discussing a range of issues including ways to strengthen India-Egypt ties, areas of mutual interest and convergence, with his Egyptian counterpart.

Jaishankar, who will be visiting Egypt from 15-16 October, will meet Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry. This visit will mark the External Affairs Minister's first visit to Egypt, as a minister. According to reports, a range of regional issues, international issues and issues of mutual interest will be on the table for discussion.

Jaishankar to address Indian diaspora

Jaishankar will also interact with Indian diaspora in Egypt, including students along with addressing a gathering of Indian and Egyptian business communities. India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relationship with each other. India has also invited Egypt as a guest country during the G20 summit of 2022-23, which is a time period when New Delhi will be heading the G20.

Importance of India-Egypt ties

India's relationship with Egypt is crucial because Egypt is India's largest trading partner in Africa. Commerce, investments and bilateral trade, will be the focal points of Jaishankar's visit to Egypt. In the fiscal year of 2021-2022, India and Egypt's bilateral trade touched a record of USD $7.26 billion. As of now, 50 Indian companies are active in Egypt in a wide spectrum of areas, ranging from manufacturing, energy, chemicals, infrastructure and retail.

Jaishankar will persuade Egyptians to take the trade between India and Egypt to newer heights. In September, India and Egypt signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further defence cooperation between the two nations.

The Memorandum of Understanding by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, when he was on a trip to Egypt. He had met with his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki.

The two nations agreed to expand cooperation between the defence industries of their nation. On 16th October, Jaishankar will return from his trip to Egypt and on 18 October, Egypt's defence minister will visit India to attend the 12th Defence Expo in Gujarat, on the invitation of Rajnath Singh. “During the (bilateral) meeting, both sides discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency,” the Defence Ministry's statement read.