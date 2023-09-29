In a riveting interactive session titled 'India’s Role in a New Pacific Order,' External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar engaged in a candid discussion at the prestigious Hudson Institute in Washington DC, providing insights into India's perspective on the evolving dynamics in the Pacific region. The event held on Friday, saw EAM Jaishankar delving into various key issues, highlighting the significance of partnerships, the Indo-Pacific paradigm, and addressing global challenges.

EAM Jaishankar commenced the discussion by highlighting the changing dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, stating, "For many people, particularly in the United States, probably, it is a new idea to think about the Pacific regions. From India's perspective, we look at our key prominent and important partners." He acknowledged the Indo-Pacific coming together as a reflection of the ongoing global rebalancing, pointing to China as a crucial issue.

Touching upon the QUAD, he traced its evolution over the past six years, from its inception in 2007 to becoming a Presidential and Prime Ministerial forum in 2021. "It seems to be growing from strength to strength, and we will have the privilege of hosting the summit next year in India," remarked EAM Jaishankar.

India has reportedly invited all QUAD leaders as Chief guests for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

He further elaborated on changing world architecture, stressing that “the world as we live it today is largely a Western construct". "Now, if you look at the world architecture there's been obviously enormous change in the last 80 years… nothing illustrates it more than the G20 itself. So, the list of the G20 will tell you the easiest way of actually getting a sense of the changes in the world," he said. “So, I make this very important distinction. Where India is concerned, India is non-Western. India is not anti-Western,” he added.

Uncharted territory: Working together with the United States

The moderator, highlighted the unique nature of India-US relations, stating, "Dealing with each other is not the same as working with each other."

EAM Jaishankar concurred, noting, "Working with each other is really uncharted territory. It has required both of us to overcome what my Prime Minister called the hesitations of history." He stated the crucial need for creating convergences and comfort in working together for the future of the Pacific order.

On India's role in a New Pacific order, EAM Jaishankar said, "It's probably, a new idea, something very different to think of India, in terms of, the Pacific region, the Pacific community of nations...We today do much more business to the East of India, than we do to the West of India. We look at our key trade partners. We look at our important economic partners...Now what it has given rise to in the last few years is the concept of Indo-Pacific that too has been readily embraced by many and contested by a few. But, again it's a concept that has actually gained ground."

Expressing India's perspective on global platforms, EAM Jaishankar commented on the United Nations, stating, "When we approach the world, it's not with a 'pull down the pillars' kind of approach. It is very much, what can we do to make it better, fitter, efficient, purposeful."

Addressing allegations and diplomatic tensions with Canada

Responding to recent allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister, EAM Jaishankar refuted the claims. "Our response to the allegations leveled are false. If the government has anything, we are open to looking into it," he said. The EAM highlighted the longstanding issue with Canada, particularly related to their attitude toward terrorism, expressing concern about the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada.

Reflecting on India's long-standing relationship with Russia, EAM Jaishankar observed, "The India-Russia relationship is very exceptional. It has been very steady." He drew a contrast with other global relationships, noting the lack of the sharp ups and downs witnessed in the India-Russia equation.

In an insightful commentary on India's cultural fabric, the EAM emphasised, "The underlying culture of India is deeply pluralistic. We actually are a much looser society where there is almost a natural inclination to disagree, and that is our national character."

Additionally, Jaishankar engaged in discussions with the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, acknowledging the significant strides made in bilateral relations this year and deliberating on ways to advance them. The EAM was also actively involved in dialogues with think tanks, shedding light on India's expanding role in the global transformation discourse. Throughout his visit to the United States, which commenced on September 22, Jaishankar has been actively participating in events, including the United Nations General Assembly.