Jaishankar To Embark On Visit To New Zealand & Australia From Oct 5-11: Here's EAM's Plan

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is set to visit Australia and New Zealand from October 5 to 11, 2022. Significantly, this is set to be Dr Jaishankar’s first visit as the External Affairs Minister of the country to New Zealand.

As per a press release by the Minister of External Affairs of India, the Indian Foreign Minister will participate in an event on October 6 in Aukland, along with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and will felicitate members of the Indian community in New Zealand for their exceptional achievements and contributions.

Dr S Jaishankar’s plans for New Zealand

India’s Foreign Minister will collaboratively release India@75 postage stamps with Jacinda Ardern to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Zealand. The Indian EAM will also launch the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

Furthermore, another book titled 'Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith' showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special bond with the Sikh community will be released. The External Affairs Minister of India will also have a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Nanaia Mahuta. The meeting will take place in Auckland with an agenda to discuss and review the entire gamut of the relations between the two countries, informed the press release.

Moreover, the EAM will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the Indian High Commission in Wellington.

The Foreign Minister's plans for Australia

As per the press release by India’s Foreign Ministry, Dr S Jaishankar is set to visit Canberra and Sydney in Australia. Noticeably, it will be Foreign Minister’s second visit to Australia this year, the first being in February 2022 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne. Dr Jaishankar will be holding the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) along with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. He will also meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Richard Marles. Furthermore, the EAM will also have interactions with the Australian Navy, the media and think tanks, including the Lowy Institute in Sydney, stated the press release.