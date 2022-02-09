Jaishankar To Make Maiden Visit To Australia As EAM; Will Take Part In QUAD FMs Meet

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will be visiting Australia from 10 to 12 February at the invitation of Australian counterpart Marise Payne, announced the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. In the first high-level visit to Australia after the COVID-19 pandemic and Jaishankar's maiden trip to the country as EAM, he would be participating in the 4th QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting on 11 February in Melbourne along with the foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and Australia.

The MEA stated in its official release that the upcoming QUAD Foreign Minsiters’ meet “will be an opportunity for the Ministers to follow up on their virtual meeting held in February 2021 and exchange views on regional strategic issues given their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.” “The Ministers will review ongoing QUAD cooperation and build on the positive and constructive agenda announced by the Leaders at the two Summits in 2021, to address contemporary challenges such as the COVID pandemic, supply chains, critical technologies, climate change, infrastructure etc,” the minister added.

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is an essential group that was initially created as an informal alliance to collaborate on disaster relief efforts. In 2007, the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe formalised the alliance with an aim to establish an Asian Arc of Democracy. However, it was stalled due to a lack of cohesion among the members and the accusations that the group was basically an anti-China bloc. However, when China’s threat emerged again in 2017, the four nations including India, Japan, Australia and the United States affirmed their stance on the QUAD.

The last meeting of QUAD FMs took place in October 2020 and since then the arrangement has been elevated to leaders levels. In 2021, there were two QUAD meetings including one virtual and the other in-person summit that was hosted by Washington and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the Quad summit in Australia, a similar meeting would take place in Japan later this year.

EAM to co-chair 12th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue

Additionally, External Affairs Minister and his Australian counterpart will be co-chairing the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue on 12 February, a day after the QUAD Foreign ministers’ meet. On 12 February, Jaishankar and Payne will “review the progress of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discuss bilateral, multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest,” stated the MEA. On that same day, Jaishankar is set to co-chair the inaugural Foreign Ministers’ Cyber Framework Dialogue (FMCFD) with Payne.

After concluding his visit to Australia, Jaishankar will travel to the Philippines from 13 to 15 February which would also be his first visit to the Philippines as External Affairs Minister. Jaishankar will be holding talks with the Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr and review developments in bilateral relations.

(Image: PTI/AP)