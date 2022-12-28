Jaishankar To Visit Republic Of Cyprus & Austria From Dec 29 To Jan 3; Full Schedule Here

The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, will visit the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) and Austria between December 29, 2022 to January 3, 2023. During his visit to Cyprus, EAM Jaishankar will meet his Cypriot counterpart, Loannis Kasoulides, and the President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Notably, this year marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and Cyprus. During his visit, EAM Jaishankar will talk to the business and investment communities of RoC to further strengthen the economic ties. Apart from this, EAM will also interact with the Indian Diaspora. He will be in Cyprus from December 29 to December 31, 2022.

EAM Jaishankar to hold key meetings, interact with Indian diaspora in Australia

During his Austria visit, EAM will meet the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg. Notably, this will be the first EAM-level visit between India and Austria in the last 27 years and takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2023. According to the official update, EAM Jaishankar will call on Austrian chancellor Karl Nehamme and will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Australia. EAM Jaishankar will also meet with the Director General of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During his Austria trip, EAM will also meet the Foreign Ministers of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, and the Slovak Republic, Rastislave Kacer, along with Austrian Federal Minister Schallenberg in the Slavkov format. The foreign minister is expected to discuss regional and global issues.

Image: PTI