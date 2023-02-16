Jaishankar Witnesses Parliament Session In Fiji, Appreciates MP's Address In Hindi

EAM S Jaishankar received a warm welcome in the Fijian Parliament as he met the MPs on Thursday. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet MPs and witness the Parliament session in Fiji earlier today. Appreciated minister Charan Jeath Singh's address in Hindi." The EAM also attached a video in his tweet in which Singh can be seen addressing the Parliamentary session in Hindi.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference, a three-day gathering that started on February 15 and is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Fijian government. He stressed on the "close and long-standing ties" between India and Fiji through "people to people linkages".

During a joint press conference with the Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, Jaishankar said, "I would like to take this occasion to really publically and sincerely thank the government of Fiji for partnering with us on this very important cultural, heritage exercise we do regularly. The arrangements which were made were truly exceptional."

According to Jaishankar, bilateral ties between India and Fiji have been assessed by both nations. According to him, this is the first in a string of solarization projects which India is assisting in the Pacific Islands. Fiji and India jointly unveiled the project. He claimed that this shows India's dedication to tackling climate change.

India and Fiji sign MoU on visa exemption for official and diplomatic passports

Jaishankar on the occasion said: "I just signed and exchanged the visa waiver agreement. It will be helpful in encouraging greater travel between our two countries." The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was hailed by the PM of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, who also noted that productive discussions were held today to deepen bilateral collaboration in important development sectors, particularly in the fields of health and education.

"On behalf of the government of Fiji, I thank the government of India for realising this important cooperation. I'm confident that we will witness many more such initiatives unfolding through the deepening of our cooperation," PM Rabuka said.

Diplomatic and official passport holders in India and Fiji will now be permitted to enter, transit through, remain in, and depart from each other's territory without a visa for a duration not exceeding 90 days as a result of the visa exemption.

The exemption will make it simpler for both nations to gain chances for collaboration, dialogues, and interactions at all levels.

"Together we've built a robust multifaceted partnership which covers cooperation in all major areas of nation-building. India has stood by us in times of great need. We're grateful to GoI for supporting us through the provision of life-saving vaccines and humanitarian assistance," the Fiji PM said.

(With ANI Inputs)