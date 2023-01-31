Jaishankar's I-Day Wish To Tiny & Remote Nauru Shows How Indian Diplomacy Has Changed

Nauru, a tiny island nation that appears as nothing more than a mere dot on the globe might not grab the attention of many, even on the day it commemorates its 55th year of independence. However, India, like the stellar ally to is to many nations, did not forget the world’s smallest island nation on its significant day, and extended heartfelt greetings, while also assuring that it will remain its “trusted” partner in the years to come.

Taking to his Twitter handle, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated “the Government and the people of Nauru on their Independence Day", asserting India will always remain a "trusted development partner". The High Commission of Nauru in India, which called Jaishankar’s message “very warm”, thanked India for its support and looked forward to greater collaboration.

“Thank you Honourable Dr.S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs for extending your very warm message. We indeed look forward to building greater bonds of friendship and collaboration between the people of India and the people of Nauru,” the high commission cordially responded.

Congratulate the Government and the people of Nauru on their Independence Day.



India will always remain a trusted development partner. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 31, 2023

Nauru is a minuscule island nation that lies in the northeast of Australia. Surrounded by white-sand beaches and lush green palm trees, it is home to 10,000 Nauruans, who are spread across 21 km², the total area occupied by the country. For India, Nauru’s size on the globe does not matter. The two nations juxtapose each other in terms of population and size, but still manage to hold cordial and friendly ties.

[Take a look at Google map shot of Nauru]

The age-old ties between India and Nauru

Their relationship goes back to early 1960s, when India first proposed Nauru’s independence in a United Nations meeting. Since then, the island nation holds a deep regard for India, which has since then provided assistance to it, according to the website of the High Commission of India in Canberra.

Nauru’s former president Kinza Clodumar visited India in April 1998 to take part in the First Assembly Meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF). Nauru was also present when India hosted Commonwealth Games in 2010, which was attended by former Nauruan President Marcus Stephen. All in all, India and Nauru’s long history stands as a testament to the world’s largest democracy’s commitment to stand as a strong ally and pave the way for other nations to rise by uplifting many such Naurus spread across the globe.