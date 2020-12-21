Jakarta Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till Jan 3 Due To Surge In Cases

Due to a spike in the coronavirus cases, Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta has extended restrictions by another two weeks, beginning from Monday, December 21. As a part of the restrictions, there will be limits set for offices, restaurants and shopping malls under the ‘transition phase’. The city also banned public gatherings last week and made it compulsory for people to take an antigen test before entering the capital in the holiday season.

Restrictions in Indonesia

Governor Anies Baswedan took to his official Twitter handle as he made the announcement. He wrote, “Entering the end of 2020, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has again extended the Large-Scale Social Restrictions for the Transition Period towards a healthy, safe, and productive society until January 3, 2021”. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Indonesia has a total of 664,930 cases with 19,880 fatalities. Jakarta is being considered as the epicentre of the outbreak in Indonesia with the maximum number of cases.

Unlike other regions in Indonesia that receive coronavirus relief aids in cash, people in the Greater Jakarta area received the aids in staple foods, including rice, old and canned sardines. In the implementation of the first period of the basic food assistance package, Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) suspected that the suppliers' collected millions in kickbacks, some of which they gave to Batubara. Later, for the second period of implementing the basic food assistance package, KPK noted that the fee money collected from October 2020 to December 2020 was also used for Batubara’s needs.

(Image Credits: AP)