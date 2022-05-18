Jamaica Lauds India, PM Modi's 'generosity' For Sending COVID-19 Jabs Amid Pandemic

Jamaica’s Governor-General Patrick Allen on Wednesday hailed India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 jabs to the Caribbean nation amid the pandemic. During the dinner hosted by the Jamaican Governor-General at King’s House in Kingston, which was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife First Lady Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind, Allen averred that work to further elevate ties between both the countries must continue.

Allen also noted that while India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, Jamaica marked its 60th year. According to the Jamaican Governor-General, it is a ‘striking reminder’ of the challenges and opportunities faced by both the countries. He went on to laud India for embracing and supporting Jamaica and said that he is ‘grateful for the shared vision’. Allen said that there is a ‘visible’ influence of India across the continent.

Jamaican Governor-General said, "visible and palpable influence of India across this continent too" while adding that the ‘contribution of Indian diaspora to Jamaica is immense’. He said he is grateful that persons of Indian descent have made Jamaica their home. He noted, “Jamaica's 1st policy statement in the UN said: "Our way of life shows people of different backgrounds can live in peace and harmony".

Allen received applause from the audience as she said, "Jamaica will also remember the generosity of PM Modi and India for the vaccines during COVID-19."

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind arrives for state dinner hosted by Jamaican Governor-General Patrick Allen at King's House in Kingston, Jamaica pic.twitter.com/VqWpWOp4Zr — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Kovind: Jamaica has a very special place in India

Kovind, who is presently on his maiden state visit to Jamaica, said at the dinner hosted by Allen, “Jamaica has a very special place in India. More than 175 years ago, a ship carrying about 200 Indians landed in Jamaica. Since then, Indians from all walks of life have been coming to this beautiful country”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the President hailed India and Jamaica for maintaining friendly ties despite the geographical distance, adding that the economic interactions between both democracies flourished. During his speech at the ‘Indian Community and Friends of India Warm Welcome’ Programme in Kingston, President Kovind said that both nations continue to enjoy “cordial and friendly relations” based on shared democratic values”.

"India and Jamaica continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values... economic and commercial interactions continue to grow despite constraints like geographical distance. However, there remains potential for enhanced trade and investment," the President said.

Image: ANI