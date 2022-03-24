Jamaica: Prince William Expresses 'profound Sorrow' Over Slavery; Calls It 'abhorrent'

Prince William during the royal tour of the Caribbean expressed "profound sorrow" over slavery. In his speech, William referred to his father's remarks in Barbados and added that he "strongly agreed" with his statement about Britain being stained by its role in the slave trade across the world, Mirror reported. William made the remarks while addressing the dignitaries in Jamaica as he is on an eight-day tour of the region alongside his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

Calling slavery "abhorrent," William stressed that it "should never have happened." Addressing the audience at the black-tie dinner at King's House, the official residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica, Prince William recognised that the "atrocity" of slavery has stained their history. William praised the courage of Jamaicans throughout history and expressed his views on the pain experienced by the people of the country, as per the news report. He paid tribute to the Windrush generation who had come to the United Kingdom to help in redevelopment post the Second World War.

Already in our short time here in Jamaica, Catherine and I are delighted to have felt what Bob Marley described so many years ago – the spirit of ‘One love’ that Jamaica has given to the world and which makes this country so special.



As we heard for ourselves…(1/4) pic.twitter.com/CkhqbewAbX — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 24, 2022

Prince William pays tribute to Windrush generation

Prince William expressed gratitude to the Windrush generation for their efforts made in British life and continue to improve their society, as per the Mirror report. He emphasised that even though there has been a great change in Jamaica over the decades, the belief of Jamaicans in upholding democracy has not changed.

He referred to the Jamaican Prime Minister's statement condemning the Russian military attack on Ukraine and added that he and his wife Kate were moved by the plight of the Jamaican students who have come back from Ukraine. William stated that he and his wife wished to spend more time in Jamaica.

We deeply admire their dedication and commitment.



Catherine and I only wish we had more time to spend with you all in Jamaica. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/M182EuUq3q — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 24, 2022

Group of Jamaican leaders reject royal couple's visit

Before the visit of Prince William and Kate Middleton to Jamaica, well-known leaders in Jamaica including professors and politicians had demanded an apology and slavery reparations, according to AP. The group had rejected the visit of the royal couple which was scheduled for Tuesday.

A letter signed by 100 Jamaican leaders ahead of the visit of Prince William and Kate Middleton mentioned that they see no point in celebrating 70 years of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the British throne as her "leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind," as per the AP report. The visit of Prince William and Kate Middleton is aimed to bolster relations between the UK and Commonwealth countries.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)