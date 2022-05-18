Jamaican FM Smith Hails India-Jamaica Ties As 'wonderful Coming Together Of Cultures'

Jamaica's Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina J Smith, on Wednesday, extended greetings to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and praised the two countries' growing technological cooperation. President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Jamaica which started on Monday, May 16. On the trip, President Kovind is accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, and Satish Kumar Gautam, among other secretary-level officers.

Jamaican leader Smith further stressed the importance of bolstering the diplomatic ties between the two countries and dubbed the India-Jamaica ties "a wonderful coming together of cultures." "It has been a wonderful coming together of cultures, recognising how Indians came to Jamaica 75 years back, became a part of the society, a multicultural society," she was quoted as saying by ANI. Smith also informed that an MoU was signed between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Ministry Of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica just a couple of days ago. According to her, the MoU aims to train people in diplomatic services and promote technical cooperation between the two countries.

Our Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Jamaica’s candidate for Commonwealth Secretary-General, Senator The Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, today exchanged greetings with His Excellency the Honourable Ram Nath Kovind President of the Republic of India at Jamaica House. pic.twitter.com/HMOt8zsLuk — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 17, 2022

India-Jamaica relations

Notably, India and Jamaica have friendly relations based on democratic values, shared historical experiences, a Parliamentary political system, Commonwealth membership, and a shared love of cricket. Meanwhile, both India and Jamaica are members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), G-77, G-15, World Trade Organization (WTO), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the United Nations and its several subsidiary bodies. Besides, both are developing countries with similar concerns and objectives for rapid economic growth, poverty eradication, improved quality of life for their citizens, and equitable promotion. Indian imports from Jamaica mainly consist of beverages, organic chemicals, steel scrap and other miscellaneous products.

President Kovind hails friendly ties between India and Jamaica

It is significant to mention here that President Kovind on Tuesday hailed India and Jamaica for maintaining friendly ties despite the geographical distance, adding that the economic interactions between both countries flourished. During his speech at the ‘Indian Community and Friends of India Warm Welcome’ Programme in Kingston, President Kovind also remarked that both nations continue to enjoy “cordial and friendly relations” based on shared democratic values”. Earlier, he also inaugurated an ‘India-Jamaica Friendship Garden’ at the Hope Gardens and planted a sapling along with his wife and the First Lady Savita Kovind.

