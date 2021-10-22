Jamaican Police Arrest Colombian Man In Connection With Haitian President's Murder

The authorities in Jamaica have arrested a Columbia man in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. While speaking to The Associated Press, a police superintendent in Jamaica has informed that authorities have arrested a Columbian man who they believe as a suspect. Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay stated that the authorities have been connecting with different embassies and ministers of foreign affairs to gather more information.

As per the AP report, so far, over 40 people have been arrested in connection with Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassination. The people who have been arrested by the authorities include 18 former Columbian soldiers and several Haitian police officers, reported AP. Haitian authorities have been looking for other people accused of involvement in the killing of Jovenel Moise. The police searching for people in connection with the assassination of Moise includes former Haitian Senator and Joseph Badio, who served in Haiti's Ministry of Justice and at the government's anti-corruption unit until May. Badio was dismissed from the job after facing accusations of violating ethical rules.

Jovenel Moise assassination investigation

The President of Haiti Jovenel Moise was assassinated on 7 July in his private residence. Jovenel Moise's wife, while his wife, Martine Moise was also injured in the attack, reported AP. The investigation has been launched in the murder of the former president, however, it has faced multiple obstacles. As per the AP report, the first judge who was given the responsibility of supervising the investigation had stepped down in August citing personal reasons. Reportedly, he had stepped down after one of his assistants died in 'unclear circumstances'. Reportedly, court clerks have gone into after receiving death threats.

Earlier this month, wife of slain Haitian President, Martine Moise, travelled to the homeland to meet the judge overseeing the murder case. She was surrounded by heavy security and supporters gathered outside shouted "Justice!", according to AP. She has reportedly responded to 80 questions and provided all the details that she knew about, according to AP. Before leaving, Moise urged people who knew anything related to the assassination of her husband to share the details with authorities. "I’m calling on everyone who knows something about the assassination of my husband to bring some information to authorities," AP quoted Martine Moïse as saying.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP/Twitter/@KareemRifai