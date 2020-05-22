Slain Journalist Jamal Kashoggi's Son Issues Statement; Says 'family Forgives His Killers'

Murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's family on Friday stated that they have forgiven those who had killed him. Taking to Twitter, the journalist's son Salah Khashoggi posted a note that said, “We, sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father. May he rest in peace - for the sake of God Almighty, hopefully seeking reward with the Almighty."

Referencing Ramzan, he further added that "On this virtuous night of this holy month, we recall the words of God Almighty in his holy book: 'The repayment of bad actions, is one equivalent to it, But whoever pardons and makes reconciliation, his reward lies with God. He does not love the unjust." Kashoggi is survived by four children.

Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Jamal Khashoggi who was a citizen of the United States worked with the prominent publication Washington Post. He was killed after he had entered the Saudi consulate on October 2, 2018, to obtain paperwork for his wedding to Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz. He never walked out since he was allegedly murdered by agents of Saudi Arabia's government. Khashoggi's body has not been found yet.

After being left dissatisfied with the explanation given by the kingdom, Turkey had carried out its own investigation into the murder. On March 25, Turkey charged at least 20 suspects including two former aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over Khashoggi's murder. The prosecutors accused Saudi Arabia’s deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court’s media czar Saud al-Qahtani of leading the operation and permitting the gruesome killing by a Saudi hit team.

Meanwhile, last year in October, Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz had told the international media that Prince Salman was accepting the responsibility for the murder in a bid to draw a line under his killing and make the world look away. However, according to her, it was a general tactic to silence the case.

