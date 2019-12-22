The Debate
Jane Lynch Faces Backlash After Accusing Elizabeth Warren Of 'class Warfare'

Rest of the World News

Jane Lynch recently took to Twitter to criticise presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's rhetoric around billionaires, and even accused her of 'class war'

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jane Lynch

'Glee' star Jane Lynch recently took to Twitter to criticise presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's rhetoric around billionaires, and even accused her of 'class warfare'. Lynch's comments came after Warren made a cryptic comment after photos emerged of her opponent Pete Buttigieg hosting an opulent fundraiser with wealthy donors in Napa Valley. She said, 'Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United State.''

While talking to an international media outlet, Buttigieg also responded to Warren's criticism. He reportedly said that he can't help but feel that the comments had been directed at him. He further said that this was his only chance to defeat Donald Trump and he shouldn't do it with one hand tied behind his back. Warren was also quick to reply to him and described Buttigieg's recent fundraising event at the wine cellar as having taken place at a 'wine cave full of crystals'. 

Lynch faces backlash

Meanwhile Lynch, on the other hand, faces backlash on social media. One Twitter user wrote, “Warren would not disagree with you. The Problem is -- which is clear when Warren talked about it -- that billionaires in wine caves have "substantially" more say in the process than waitresses and plumbers”. Another user wrote, “Really wishing you had chosen not to comment. Love your acting but this garbage takes completely misses the point and minimizes the corrupting influence of money in politics. Class warfare is a constant. And 99% of us are its casualties. THAT'S what's ugly”.

Published:
