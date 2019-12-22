Jane Lynch Faces Backlash After Accusing Elizabeth Warren Of 'class Warfare'

'Glee' star Jane Lynch recently took to Twitter to criticise presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's rhetoric around billionaires, and even accused her of 'class warfare'. Lynch's comments came after Warren made a cryptic comment after photos emerged of her opponent Pete Buttigieg hosting an opulent fundraiser with wealthy donors in Napa Valley. She said, 'Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United State.''

Hello everyone. Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom. Class warfare is ugly, @ewarren Thanks for listening everyone. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) December 20, 2019

While talking to an international media outlet, Buttigieg also responded to Warren's criticism. He reportedly said that he can't help but feel that the comments had been directed at him. He further said that this was his only chance to defeat Donald Trump and he shouldn't do it with one hand tied behind his back. Warren was also quick to reply to him and described Buttigieg's recent fundraising event at the wine cellar as having taken place at a 'wine cave full of crystals'.

Lynch faces backlash

Meanwhile Lynch, on the other hand, faces backlash on social media. One Twitter user wrote, “Warren would not disagree with you. The Problem is -- which is clear when Warren talked about it -- that billionaires in wine caves have "substantially" more say in the process than waitresses and plumbers”. Another user wrote, “Really wishing you had chosen not to comment. Love your acting but this garbage takes completely misses the point and minimizes the corrupting influence of money in politics. Class warfare is a constant. And 99% of us are its casualties. THAT'S what's ugly”.

Jane Lynch bravely reminding us that billionaires and waitresses have the same political power. Which is why celebrated waiter Michael Bloomberg is able to finance his own campaign. https://t.co/d1eDA42eRB — Negin Farsad (@NeginFarsad) December 21, 2019

Each of us, toiling away as plumbers and waitresses or whatever, has one vote, and one voice, each.



Billionaires use their money to gain access and favor, so they have more than ONE vote.



It's not that hard to understand, even if you're stuck in a wine cave with Jane Lynch. https://t.co/geOnjd4XnS — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 21, 2019

The problem is that under our current system, because of their money, billionaires in wine caves have MORE say than everyone else in who becomes president and what their agenda is. Thanks for listening, Jane Lynch. https://t.co/mswrdtatMv — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) December 20, 2019

I don’t know Jane Lynch as a person, but happy to stipulate that she personally nice, a lovely person to be around. And I’ve really liked her onscreen in whatever I’ve seen her in.



However. C’mon.



(⬇️ more but not much) pic.twitter.com/HYhjrvU8Jn — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) December 21, 2019

