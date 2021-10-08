Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake In Tokyo Leaves Over 30 Injured, Causes Train Disruption

A powerful earthquake that struck the Tokyo area last night has left around 32 people injured and caused train disruption on Friday morning. According to Kyodo News, the Japanese authorities have informed that the magnitude 5.9 earthquake had an epicentre in Chiba prefecture. The strong tremor has forced train lines to halt and it has even caused sporadic power cuts.

The following morning, the East Japan Railway Co., also known as JR East, resumed train services, however, several passengers were forced to wait at stations due to delays. At a station in Saitama Prefecture, the railroad authorities even imposed entrance restrictions to avoid congestion. Moreover, the operation of the Nippori Toneri Liner, which is a driverless transit system, remained suspended as the train had derailed Thursday night.

Three critically injured as train derails

As per the media outlet, the strong tremor left 32 people injured. Out of the total, the officials informed that two people in Saitama Prefecture and one in Chiba Prefecture even sustained severe injuries. According to Kyodo News, the three passengers on the Nippori Toneri Liner had fallen and were injured after three cars derailed.

Thursday’s tremor, as per the Kyodo news, was the first time that central Tokyo experienced such an intense shake since the quake of March 2011, which triggered a tsunami. Taking to Twitter, Fumio Kishida, Japan's new Prime Minister, advised people to check the latest information and take measures to protect their lives. His tweet after being translated, read, "Please take action to save your life while checking the latest information."

(Image: AP)

