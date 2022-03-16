Japan: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Region, Triggers Tsunami Warning

On March 16, a huge 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck east Japan, shaking the capital Tokyo and triggering a tsunami warning for areas of the northeast coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake struck at a depth of 60 kilometres off the shore of Fukushima, and an advisory for one-meter tsunami waves was issued for areas of the northeast coast shortly after it struck at 11:36 p.m. (local time).

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.3 - 57 km ENE of Namie, Japan https://t.co/amVavuyvwE — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 16, 2022

On Wednesday at 11:36 p.m. local time, an earthquake struck near Sendai, Sendai Shi, Honshu-Miyagi-ken, Japan, at a moderately shallow depth of 33 km beneath the epicentre, the United States Geological Survey reported.

As seismologists evaluate data and update their estimations, or as other agencies issue their reports, the actual magnitude, epicentre, and depth of the quake may be altered in the coming hours or minutes.

Image: AP/Representative