Japan: 80 People Feared To Be Buried Under Debris In Atami Mudslide

Four dozen people are still feared to be buried as rescue operations continue at the Atami mudslide site. Rescue workers in the Japanese resort town are looking through mud, toppled trees, and rocks to pull out any human life that might be are trapped under the puddle. As per reports from the Disaster Management, four people were found dead and 25 have been rescued, including three who were injured.

Initially, around 147 people were untraceable after the disaster befell the town, but that number was revised downward after officials confirmed some had safely evacuated or were simply not at home. The mudslide has ripped through buildings and homes. According to Associated Press, 130 homes have been obliterated by the enormous mudslide. Drones have also been deployed to search for those missing. The natural disaster in the resort town has also left at least 28000 homes powerless, Tokyo Power Company said on Saturday.

'Giant roar' and 'Gushing mud'

Witnesses have described that the minutes before the disaster as a ‘giant roar’ while a small stream turned into a flood of mud. The bystanders gasped in horror as they recorded videos of the gushing mud as it happened. Japanese actor, Naoto Date was in Izusan, while the disaster struck the ill-fated town. He was awakened by sirens and saw his neighbourhood washed in muddy water, he recollected. "I grew up here, and my classmates and friends live here. I'm so sad to see my neighbourhood where I used to play with my friends is now destroyed," Date told The Associated Press by a video call from his home in Atami.

'Act as quickly as you can to stay safe'

The rescue operations are facing immense drawbacks since the area is still experiencing heavy rainfall, said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. He has also asked residents to stay vigilant and “act as quickly as you can to stay safe.” Suga also told reporters that rescue workers are doing their utmost “to rescue those who may be buried under the mud and waiting for help as soon as possible". Three coast guard ships and six military drones are backing up hundreds of troops, firefighters, and others toiling in the rain and fog.

(Input: AP)