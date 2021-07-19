Japan Achieves Internet Speed Of 319 Terabits Per Second, Sets A New Record

The National Institute of Information and Communications Technology in Japan recently achieved a new world record for the highest Internet speed of 319 terabits per second. The data was transferred over a distance of 3,001 kilometres. This record is twice as fast as the previous one, which was established by the researchers of University College London at 178 tbps.

319 tbps is a phenomenally fast data transfer rate over the Internet. A terabyte (TB) is equal to 1,000 gigabytes (GB). The majority of home connections are measured in megabits per second (mbps). An Internet connection that operates at 1 gbps is ten times faster than one that operates at 1 mbps and is at least 1,000 times faster.

How fast is 319 tbps?

Even the platform's huge options would be overwhelmed by this speed, which could download everything as soon as you hit the download button. All of Netflix could be downloaded in less than a second with the previous record of 178 tbps. You can only imagine how fast they were going!

319 terabytes per second is an incredible internet speed. It means that in less than a second, 57,000 full-length films can be downloaded. This is only a hypothesis. In practice, no single person could download 57,000 files per second in one go. With 319 tbps, you can download the whole Spotify catalogue in under three seconds! Unfortunately, these speeds are not yet available on a commercial basis and require additional infrastructure.

Countries with the best internet access

According to a 2020 study, the world's fastest mobile broadband speed is 100 Mbps, which was achieved in South Korea. With speeds of 210.73 Mbps and 194.47 Mbps, Hong Kong and Romania ranked second and third, respectively. India ranks below average in terms of its Internet speed, with fixed broadband speeds of 38.19 mbps and mobile connection speeds of 12.16 mbps, according to the same study.

Researchers intend to use the method to update existing data transmission models and enable the speeds claimed by 5G, which is not yet accessible everywhere.