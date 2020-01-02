Japan Airlines To Offer 50,000 Free Flights To 'mystery Destination' During Olympic Season

In a new interesting initiative, Japan Airlines is offering 50,000 free round-trip domestic flight tickets to foreign nationals who will visit Japan this summer. According to reports, the airlines will start accepting the applications by the end of February and the free-tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. The campaign dates also overlap with the dates of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

About the campaign

The interesting thing about the campaign is that Japan Airlines will choose a 'mystery destination' for the travellers. The idea is encourage international travellers to explore less-visited cities and experience local attractions.

According to reports, the foreign applicants will be asked to choose departure and return points between three destinations - Haneda Airport, Osaka International Airport, and Kansai International Airport. Along with it, they will have to choose their preferred travel dates. Once the application is sent in, the airline will give them a ticket that will take them to and from a surprise destination that the airlines chose.

Reports revealed that the airline is collaborating with the Japan Tourism Agency, the Japan National Tourism Organization and Nomura Research Institute to carry out the initiative.

2020 Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 24 to August 9 this year. As per reports, the Olympics is all set to introduce five new sports including, Karate, Baseball/Softball, Skateboarding, Sports Climbing, and Surfing.

