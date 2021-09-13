Japan Alleges Russian Aircraft Violated Its Airspace Off Hokkaido; Probe Underway

A Russian An-26 aircraft "intruded" Japanese airspace twice off Cape Shiretoko in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido Sunday morning, Japan's Defence Ministry said, according to the Tokyo press reports. The incident is being investigated to ascertain the purpose of the flight intrusion and other details surrounding the encroachment, it added. This would be the second instance of airspace violation by Moscow’s Air Force after a Russian Mi8 helicopter violated the Japanese airspace in October, last year.

The Japanese Defense Ministry suspects that the An-26 aircraft could be a commercial aircraft, but as it entered Japan’s sovereign air corridor, the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force scrambled its fighter jets to intercept An-26, sending off warnings. “A Russian plane intruded into the Japanese airspace around 9:37 am (12:37 am GMT) and around 9:58 am," the ministry’s official statement read on 12 September. Antonov An-26, NATO reporting name ‘Curl’ is a twin-engined turboprop civilian and military transport aircraft.

Russian Defense Ministry repeatedly denies encroachment reports

In the past, reports of Moscow military aircraft entering Japan's airspace without authorisation have emerged. Japan’s Defence Ministry had declared that at least two Tupolev Tu-95 bombers from Russian Aerospace Defence Forces were spotted flying over Minamidaito Island — east of Okinawa — and over Hachijo Island — southeast of Tokyo. The two missile strategic bomber aircrafts “were in the airspace for three minutes,” Japan Ministry of Defence spokeswoman had at the time stated at a press conference. The time of the airspace breach was recorded to be 8:53 am and 10:21 am respectively. “Japan Air Self-Defence Force sent out fighter jets to warn these Russian [bombers],” the spokeswoman had stated. Russian Ministry of Defence, as seen in the past, has denied any reports of encroachment stressing that Russian planes fly in strict compliance with the international rules without any violations of the borders, TASS had reported.

In the year 2018, the Japanese defense ministry released a report highlighting nearly 999 incidents of Russian military aircraft encroaching its EEZ, the second-highest since 1958. Japanese pilots conducted 343 sorties to intercept Russian military aircraft, it said. There has also been increased encroachment into Japan’s airspace by the Chinese fighter jets, bombers, drones, and surveillance planes, according to Japan’s defense ministry statistics. In 2016, it was the first time that the Chinese military aircraft was seen flying over Japan's Miyako Strait, although it did not "trespass" Japan's territorial airspace.