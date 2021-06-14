Japan And Canada Concerned Over Attempts To Force Shift In Status Quo In East China Sea

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall on June 13. Both the leaders discussed a variety of issues but expressed concerns over growing attempts to alter the status quo in the East China Sea. Their meeting comes as China exacerbated its maritime surveillance in the South and the East China Sea. It is imperative to note that Japan controls the Senkaku Islands, however, China and Taiwan continue to claim them.

As per Kyodo News, both the leaders were targeting China for its continuous intrusions around the Japanese controlled Senkaku Islands. It is worth mentioning that China undermines Japan's control over the islets and calls it as Diaoyu. According to Kyodo News, Trudeau and Suga deliberated upon the need to have a free and open Indo-pacific region, a call that US President Joe Biden has been making since taking office. In their maiden in-person meet since Suga took charge as Japan’s PM, both the leaders reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Canada and Japan and discussed other issues encompassing climate change and trade.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Suga discussed the strong trade ties and economic cooperation between the two countries, including through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which they hailed as a high-standard trade agreement. Prime Minister Trudeau also expressed support for Japan’s chairing of the CPTPP Commission in 2021," a readout of their meeting stated. "Prime Minister Trudeau raised the arbitrary detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor," the statement added.

Senkaku islands conflict

Senkaku islands are a group of uninhabited islands that have been the bone of contestation between Beijing and Tokyo for decades. The archipelago had been under Japanese control since 1895. However, in the late 1970s, China apparently began taking interest in the island after evidence regarding the existence of oil reserves surfaced. The dispute eventually led to the island’s inclusion in the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan, requiring the US to aid the islands in case a Sino-Japan war ensues.

Earlier this year, the US Department of Defense lambasted China’s assertive moves near the disputed Senkaku islands. In a media briefing, John Kirby, the department spokesperson urged Beijing to refrain from using their coast guard vessels to engage in provocative actions that could lead to “miscalculations” and “potential physical harm”. Meanwhile, it extended support to Japan and promised to defend the nation in case of conflict, upholding Article 5 of a bilateral security treaty between both nations. Both, Washington and Tokyo have jointly called out Beijing's increasing attempts to change the status quo in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prime Minister @sugawitter and I have spoken on the phone a couple times, and today we sat down together for the first time. We touched on a number of topics during our meeting - including climate change, trade, and other global issues. Read a summary: https://t.co/fvEGft4Eln pic.twitter.com/4Mhw2bpDzw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2021

Image: AP