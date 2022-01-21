Japan & France Hold Virtual Meeting, Express Concerns Over North Korea's Missile Programme

On Friday, Japan and France expressed deep concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile development, urging Pyongyang to take tangible steps to implement the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi convened a 2+2 online meeting with their French counterparts Florence Parly and Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday, January 20. During the meeting, the leaders from both sides exchanged their viewpoints on bilateral security and defence issues. A united statement was also released following the discussions.

The two sides voiced grave concern about North Korea's nuclear and missile development, which they dubbed as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. As per the joint statement, the ministers underlined their resolve to achieve the permanent and verifiable disposal of all North Korean weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles of any range, including those related to military programme objects, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, France's attempts to monitor North Korea's ship-to-ship transfers of cargo were also lauded by the Japanese side.

On Jan 20, #DefenseMinisterKishi and Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi held a Japan-France "2+2" with Minister for Armed Forces of France Parly @florence_parly and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Le Drian @JY_LeDrian via VTC.🇯🇵🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4IRqIU6XQ7 — Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) January 20, 2022

Japan condemns North Korea's move to launch two short-range ballistic missiles

On January 17, North Kores acknowledged that it launched two tactical guided missiles that successfully hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea. It was the country's fourth missile test in less than a month. Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested hypersonic missiles on the first two occasions, ANI reported.

Last week, Japan condemned North Korea's move to launch two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno had expressed his concern with the situation, saying that the North's frequent firings of ballistic missiles pose a "severe problem" to the international community, Kyodo News reported.

North Korea warns of resuming nuclear & long-range missile tests

It is significant to mention here that North Korea on Thursday (January 20) slammed the United States and warned that it will consider resuming all temporarily halted activities, including nuclear and long-range missile testing, that has been paused since its diplomacy with the Trump administration.

The country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting with the ruling Workers' Party's Politburo during which officials outlined policy goals for immediately strengthening the North's military capabilities in response to the "hostile acts" by the US, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The North has also chastised the US for continuing to conduct military drills with South Korea and arming its ally with modern weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)