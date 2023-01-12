Japan & US Say That An Attack From Space Will Trigger Collective Defence: Reports

The United States and Japan have agreed that any attack in space would invoke Article Five of their security treaty, which states that an attack on one of the allies would be considered an attack on both, as per a report from Guardian.

This agreement was made during a meeting in Washington between the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, as well as the Japanese Defense Minister, Yasukazu Hamada, and the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. The meeting also highlighted concerns about China's increasing military presence in the region, with both countries agreeing that China represents the "greatest strategic challenge" to regional security.

In response to these concerns, Japan has recently announced plans for a significant strengthening of its defense capabilities, including the ability to attack enemy bases if an attack is deemed imminent. This move has been met with criticism from some, who see it as a violation of Japan's "pacifist" principles outlined in its post-World War II constitution. The US has expressed support for Japan's defense plans as it wants Japan to play a more active role in containing China.

China's foreign policy was also a subject of discussion

The meeting also discussed China's foreign policy, which is seen as attempting to reshape the international order to its benefit. The officials' joint statement stated that this behaviour is of serious concern to the alliance and the international community. Recent alarm over Chinese military activity near Taiwan, and North Korea's ballistic missile tests, has led to Japan shifting from its strictly defensive posture after World War II. Japan has announced updated strategies that include doubling defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, bringing it in line with NATO countries, and the purchase of hundreds of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles.

In addition, the countries agreed to create a "more agile" US marine unit based on the southern island of Okinawa. This unit will be formed out of a reorganised existing regiment on Okinawa and is expected to be in place by 2025. Japan hosts 18,000 US marines, the largest concentration outside the US, with most stationed on the main Okinawan island, which stretches along the edge of the East China Sea and is within 100km of Taiwan.

China's recent military activity, including exercises that were seen as a test run for an invasion of Taiwan and its claims to the island, has been a source of concern for both the US and Japan. US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, stated that while he does not want to second-guess Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the recent provocative behaviour of China's forces is a cause for concern. He stated that China is trying to establish a new normal, but he doubts that this means an invasion is imminent.