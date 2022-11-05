Japan & US To Focus On 'paying Close Attention' To China As Xi Begins Third Term In Power

Xi Jinping’s third term as the leader of China’s Communist Party has been a matter of discussion around the world. Fearing Xi’s increasing concentration of power and China’s increasing assertiveness over Taiwan, people around the world question whether Xi’s authoritarian regime is about to become more authoritarian. Threats from China are not the only issue that is causing instability in East Asia, the recent missile operation conducted by North Korea has also become a matter of grave concern.

On November 4, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of G7 in Munster, Germany. Japanese national news daily The Mainichi News reported that the two sides have agreed to "pay close attention" to China after President Xi Jinping started a third term as chief of the ruling Communist Party last month. The US also agreed to ensure close cooperation towards the denuclearisation of North Korea. The diplomats spoke in detail in light of several missile tests conducted by Pyongyang recently.

China’s growing influence remains a cause for concern

The two sides decided to keep a close eye on China as Jinping begins his third term. While addressing the issue, Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi praised the Biden administration for mentioning the bilateral cooperation in Senkaku Islands, a place controlled by Japan but claimed by China. This becomes a matter of concern and China continues repeated incursions into the Japanese waters through the islands.

China’s assertiveness over Taiwan and the instability in Taiwan Strait were also a matter of discussion in the 30-minute conversation. While addressing the issue, Japan and the US agreed to maintain close bilateral relations and promised to promote peace and stability in the disputed region.

The Crisis in Korean Peninsula

On November 2, North Korea launched missiles near South Korean territory causing chaos in the Korean peninsula. The Mainichi reported that Blinken and his Japan counterpart expressed grave concerns over the matter. Speaking on the same, Hayashi called it “totally unacceptable.”

The acceleration of conflict in the region has been a matter of great concern in the Indo-Pacific region. The Korean central news agency reported that the launches were done in light of the first large-scale joint air exercise by the United States and South Korea in five years, which began in late October. While addressing the issue, the North Korean Foreign Minister said that the air drills which followed were "due reaction and action warning to the hostile provocations'', as per the news agency. Overall, the US State Secretary and his Japan counterpart expressed their concerns about the instability that the Indo-Pacific region is now dealing with.

