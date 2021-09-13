Japan & Vietnam Should Boost Defence Cooperation To Counter Region Threats, Says Kishi

Japan and Vietnam should work together to address various regional security issues, including upsurge in Chinese incursions in the South China Sea, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters on Sunday. Asserting that both the countries share the “same destiny”, Kishi called for a boost in defence cooperation for regional stability based on rule of law. His remarks came as he made his maiden visit to Vietnam after assuming the role of Japanese defence minister.

"The Japan Self-Defence Forces are now contributing to the maintenance and strengthening of the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific", and the existence of the powerful Vietnamese People's Army – which continues to further enhance its capabilities –has become essential to maintain peace and stability in the region. In light of the stark reality of the security environment surrounding us, our cooperation must aim for further heights," Kishi added.

DM Kishi delivered a keynote speech at Vietnam Ministry of National Defence, regarding the directions of Japan-Vietnam defence cooperation and exchanges, and contributions to #ASEAN, at the “New Level.” 🇯🇵🇻🇳https://t.co/thRaxu9eOo pic.twitter.com/cpIkNY9ScN — Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) September 12, 2021

On Saturday, Kishi met with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang and the two reaffirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, he also held meetings with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Later in the day, both the countries signed a pact allowing Japan to export defence equipment and technology to Vietnam.

DM Kishi paid a courtesy call on President Phuc and Prime Minister Chinh. They confirmed they will collaborate to jointly contribute to the peace and stability of the region and the international community to reinforce and develop 🇯🇵🇻🇳 defence cooperation at the “New Level.” pic.twitter.com/5Hfsj2z9Gp — Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) September 12, 2021

On Sep 11, after having received a military Guard of Honor, DM Kishi participated in a Japan-Vietnam Defence Ministers’ Meeting with General Giang, Minister of Defence of Vietnam. 🇯🇵🇻🇳https://t.co/twFi41lKcs pic.twitter.com/MgDVJVSSfP — Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) September 11, 2021

Japan & Vietnam sign a deal for peace and stability in region

Kish along with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang decided to intensify consultations for the transfer of specific equipment including vessels. The Ministers agreed to contribute to peace and stability in the region by strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including through high-level exchanges, promotion of cooperative activities associated with peacekeeping operations. They also affirmed to enhance port calls in Vietnam by Japan Self‑Defence Forces (JSDF) vessels and aircraft.

Furthermore, they agreed to enhance bilateral relations by signing memorandums to facilitate cooperation between the defence authorities of Japan and Vietnam in the fields of cybersecurity and military medicine, the Japanese Defence Ministry said in a statement. It added that Kishi and Giang agreed on the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region. During the talks, Kishi expressed Japan’s strong opposition to “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tensions". According to AP, the Japanese defence minister did not reveal the name of the country but he was referring to China’s activity in the East and the South China Sea.

(Image: AP)

