Japan Approves Moderna & AstraZeneca Ahead Of COVID-induced Emergency Extension

In a key development, the Japanese government on Thursday approved two new vaccines- Moderna and AstraZeneca, hours ahead of the extension of the emergency, put in place in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, to May 31, which was earlier slated to end on May 11, 2021. It is part of the latest efforts to contain a worrying surge in infections in the country, which is set to host the opening of the Tokyo Olympics in two weeks.

Talking about the approval given to the vaccine-manufacturing companies, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said, "The two new vaccines will help speed up inoculations."

It is pertinent to mention here that till now, Japan has roughly inoculated a million people, or just 4 percent of the population, using the Pfizer vaccines, which were approved by the country in February this year while Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to vaccinate the country’s roughly 36 million elderly population by the end of July.

On Monday, after local vaccine rollouts at cities and towns, the government will open mass vaccination sites in two of the country’s biggest metropolitan areas, Tokyo and Osaka, with the goal of administering the shots to up to 15,000 elderly people a day. The sites will use the Moderna shots while AstraZeneca’s vaccines will not be distributed to public vaccination sites anytime soon, the health ministry said upon approval. Because of reports of rare blood clots, the regulatory body will continue to examine the risks and usage guidelines.

Japan has secured around 364 million vaccine doses, including 50 million of the Moderna vaccine through a contract with Tokyo-based Takeda Pharmaceutical, 120 million from AstraZeneca, and 194 million from Pfizer. All three vaccines require two doses.

Emergency in Japan

In view of the COVID-19 cases, the Japanese government announced the extension of the state of emergency to May 31, as mentioned above. The emergency that had started in the hotspots of Osaka and Tokyo in late April, expanded to other regions earlier this month, currently covering 42% of Japan’s population. Although the emergency is nowhere like a forced lockdown, it allows prefectural governors to demand that shops and public establishments close or shorten their hours, and impose a ban on entry of foreigners to the country,

Till now, Japan has reported, 6,33,654 COVID-19 cases, of which 6,21,608 recovered while 12,046 succumbed to the infection, 12,000 of them reported since February.

(Credit-AP/PTI)