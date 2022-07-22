Japan Asks Citizens To Maintain ‘highest Level Of Vigilance’ As Omicron Subvariant Spreads

Japan’s government on July 21 asked the citizens to adhere to the “highest level of vigilance” as the Asian nation registered mounting cases of the coronavirus driven by the subvariants of highly contagious Omicron that has been fuelling infection rate across the country. Tokyo registered a whopping 186,000 total cases of COVID-19 and beat its own record of 31,878 per day cases, public broadcaster NHK reported. In the Japanese capital Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka, as well as 30 others of the 47 prefectures witnessed skyrocketing cases of the COVID-19. The Japanese authorities on July 22 asked the citizens to avoid the non-essential outings effective Friday until mid-August as the government started the containment efforts.

Tourism takes a toll due to COVID-19

Despite Japan having only just recently reopened the borders to the foreign tourists, the latest uncontrollable surge in domestic COVID-19 infections have significantly hit tourism. In a drastic measure to control the disease, the Japanese government now permits only four diners at the eateries, ordering the outlets to operate for a maximum of only two hours. Older people and those with comorbidity were allowed to meet only family members, NHK stated. Japan's medical association had also recently issued warnings about the possible collapse of the healthcare infrastructure once again, also urging the people not to make non essential visits if one demonstrated cold-like symptoms. It has also been cautioning about the outbreak of the COVID-19 among the vulnerable.

Japan's health minister, Shigeyuki Goto, told NHK that the "sharp rise in infections could increase the number of patients with severe symptoms."

Island nation's health authorities have been mulling to place the prefectures with highest infection rates under a state of emergency, Kyodo news reported. Experts iterated that it is due to the country's stringent COVID-19 appropriate protocols such as the widespread mask-wearing, a high vaccination rate that helped keep the death toll under control. As the subvariants of COVID-19 continue to spread in the countries worldwide, immunologists elsewhere in the UK have also warned the government against the "dangerous complacency" by downplaying the COVID-19 threat that is now peaking in several parts of England. Health experts have raised an alarm that the new emerging mutations of the coronavirus and spread of the sub-variants may be hard to detect with countries worldwide scaling back on testing and surveillance.